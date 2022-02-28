> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: St Petersburg IndyCar race

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 28th February, 2022 - 5:54pm

Images from the St Petersburg IndyCar race, including Scott McLaughlin’s victory celebrations.

Alex Palou - Firestone Grand Prix of St_ Petersburg_Original Image_m52329
Bronze medalists Brittany Bowe and Joey Mantia wave the green flag to start the race - Firestone Grand Prix of St_ Petersburg_Original Image_m52277
David Malukas and Jimmie Johnson - Firestone Grand Prix of St_ Petersburg_Original Image_m52263
Felix Rosenqvist - Firestone Grand Prix of St_ Petersburg_Original Image_m52373
Graham Rahal - Firestone Grand Prix of St_ Petersburg_Original Image_m52301
Jack Harvey - Firestone Grand Prix of St_ Petersburg_Original Image_m52247
Olympic gold medalist Erin Jackson with Mario Andretti in the Ruoff 2-Seater - Firestone Grand Prix of St_ Petersburg_Original Image_m52321
Race winner Scott McLaughlin - Firestone Grand Prix of St_ Petersburg_Original Image_m52219
Race winner Scott McLaughlin - Firestone Grand Prix of St_ Petersburg_Original Image_m52231
Race winner Scott McLaughlin - Firestone Grand Prix of St_ Petersburg_Original Image_m52366
Race winner Scott McLaughlin - Firestone Grand Prix of St_ Petersburg_Original Image_m52367
Romain Grosjean - Firestone Grand Prix of St_ Petersburg_Original Image_m52236
Scott Dixon - Firestone Grand Prix of St_ Petersburg_Original Image_m52064
Scott Dixon - Firestone Grand Prix of St_ Petersburg_Original Image_m52323
Scott McLaughlin - Firestone Grand Prix of St_ Petersburg_Original Image_m52188
Scott McLaughlin - Firestone Grand Prix of St_ Petersburg_Original Image_m52191
Scott McLaughlin - Firestone Grand Prix of St_ Petersburg_Original Image_m52322
The race start - Firestone Grand Prix of St_ Petersburg_Original Image_m52257

