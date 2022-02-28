Full Supercars broadcast line-up revealed

Supercars has confirmed just one change to its broadcast line-up for the forthcoming season.

As first reported by Speedcafe.com, pit lane reporter Riana Crehan returns in place of Charli Robinson, who last week confirmed her departure.

Jessica Yates, Neil Crompton, and Mark Skaife will lead the broadcast, the latter pair calling all 34 races this season.

Supercars has also confirmed 2007 champion Garth Tander, former team owner-driver Mark Larkham, seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner Craig Lowndes, Chad Neylon, and Matt Naulty among the returnees.

Mark Beretta and Bathurst 1000 podium finisher Jack Perkins will return with free-to-air partner the Seven Network.

Crehan’s return comes after a year out of the broadcast line-up.

“After a whirlwind few weeks of quick and abrupt change, I am thrilled to be back presenting with the Supercars family,” said Crehan.

“This news will come as a surprise to some and still, even myself, but the fan support has been consistent and very uplifting. So, to everyone who has reached out and encouraged me personally and pushed for my return, I thank you.

“Despite 12 months away from the sport I have remained connected to it throughout, and I look forward to bringing the supporters at home the best coverage possible alongside the racing that we all know and love.

“The future is so bright for the Supercars and I will be honoured to be a small part of it once again.”

Supercars TV boss Nathan Prendergast welcomed Crehan’s return.

“We’re thrilled to have Riana back in pit lane and part of the TV team again in 2022,” he said.

“Riana is one of the most experienced reporters in Australian motorsport and her knowledge of Supercars and ability to broadcast in one of the toughest live sporting environments makes her a natural choice.

“We’re looking forward to another big year of taking fans into the heart of our racing and Riana will play a critical role in helping us to do that across all of this year’s Repco Supercars Championship events.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank Charli Robinson for her work with the Supercars’ family. Charli is a complete professional and we thank her for her dedication to the team in 2021.”

The Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight takes place this weekend, March 4-6, at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Fox Sports will carry live and ad-free coverage of every practice, qualifying and race while the Seven Network will carry Saturday and Sunday coverage live on its free-to-air channels.