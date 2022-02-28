Crehan set for Supercars broadcast return

Pit lane reporter Riana Crehan is set to return to the Repco Supercars Championship broadcast line-up this year.

Earlier this month, Speedcafe.com revealed Crehan was in talks with the Seven Network for a comeback.

Speedcafe.com understands Crehan is the sole change to this year’s presenting team, which will once again be fronted by Jessica Yates, Neil Crompton, and Mark Skaife.

Her return to the Supercars scene comes after a one-year hiatus, effectively taking Charli Robinson’s place.

Last week the former Hi-5 star announced her departure from the Supercars broadcast, citing family commitments.

Crehan was dropped from the broadcast line-up last year in the wake of the Seven Network taking over from Network 10 as Supercars’ free-to-air broadcaster.

She was one of two high-profile cuts from the line-up, the other being that of Mark Larkham – though he was brought back after intense public pressure.

In 2021, she took up a spot on the Australian Superbike Championship broadcast, which was broadcast on Fox Sports and free-to-air network SBS.

In recent weeks, Crehan has featured on the Seven Network’s reality TV show SAS Australia.

As the free-to-air partner until at least the end of 2025, Seven will broadcast six Supercars events live and free this season.

At this stage, those events are slated to be the Sydney Motorsport Park season-opener, Newcastle 500, Townsville 500, Sandown SuperSprint, Bathurst 1000, and Gold Coast 500.