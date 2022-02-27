McLaughlin and McElrea come full circle at St Petersburg

It is quite fitting that Scott McLaughlin and Hunter McElrea should be celebrating their first poles in IndyCar and Indy Lights respectively on the same weekend given their shared history.

McLaughlin edged Team Penske team-mate Will Power to pole position for Race 1 of the 2022 IndyCar Series by just over a tenth of a second on the streets of St Petersburg, a day after McElrea beat the field by almost three tenths in his first Indy Lights qualifying session.

Both, however, have more in common than that, or the fact that they are New Zealanders who have spent much of their lives in Australia.

McLaughlin was a mentor for McElrea in his karting days, the two spending time together at Ipswich Kart Club and at the former’s house on his simulator.

“I’ve known Scotty for a long time,” McElrea told Speedcafe.com.

“His dad was actually my first ever sponsor when I was go-karting as a young kid.

“I was never really a proper go-karter, honestly, but when I would go out, maybe four or five times a year, [Scott] would actually come out and help me and kind of coach me.

“There’s a funny photo of me and him, I think at Ipswich kart track, and we’re talking about race tyres or something [Pictured above].

“It’s crazy, it’s cool how things work out; I don’t think you could ever really think at that time that he was going to be in IndyCar or I’d be in Lights, let alone both of us being on pole in IndyCar and Lights, so it’s cool.

“I’ve known Scotty for a long time. I wouldn’t say I talk to him every day – I’ve not been super-close to him for the last few years because he’s been doing his thing and I kind of had to go up the ranks myself – but for sure, I spent a lot of time as a young kid at his house playing on his simulator all the time.

“He actually texted me after I had pole; ‘Good job’.

“It was funny; I did my pole lap on the last lap of the session and he actually did his on the last lap of the session too and just pipped Power at the end.

“It’s cool to have that kind of full circle and it’s funny how things work out like that.”

While McLaughlin is likely to face a stern challenge for victory from not only Power but potentially Andretti Autosport team-mates Colton Herta and Romain Grosjean, and a number of others.

McElrea, however, believes he will be able to control his race if he can safely get through the first corner.

“I’m really excited,” remarked the 22-year-old Andretti driver.

“Obviously starting on pole’s the best place to be and the pace has been mega, so I know I have the best advantage heading into tomorrow, and we have a bit of a pace advantage which has been awesome.

“I think I have a couple of tenths of pace on the field, which has been amazing, really, from back to qualifying.

“Obviously, we’ll see what the race brings tomorrow, but I’ve just got to get through Turn 1 and it’ll be fine.

“I’m racing everyone at the front that’s in their second year; obviously [Linus] Lundqvist is starting P2.

“He’s finished in the top three and he’s won a lot of championships in Europe and obviously America too, so they’re all very good guys, they’re all going to be racing aggressive, but I think when you have a pace advantage like this, it’s kind of really unheard of.

“So, I’ve got to make the most of it and that’s my plan.

“I’m excited, and can’t wait to get going tomorrow.”

The Indy Lights race starts on Monday morning at 01:30 AEDT, followed by IndyCar’s 100-lapper at 04:25 AEDT, with the latter streamed live on Stan Sport from 04:00 AEDT.