Lakeside underwater as rain lashes South East Queensland

Lakeside Park has flooded as a result of the heavy rain which is currently lashing Brisbane and its surrounds.

The circuit which takes its name from Lake Kurwongbah, in the Moreton Bay local government area just north of Brisbane, went underwater on Friday and remains flooded through the weekend.

Footage published on Lakeside’s official Instagram page just over an hour ago shows the main straight fully submerged as rain continues to fall.

Such occurrences at the historic circuit are, of course, hardly new, with a flash flood affecting a race meeting as recently as March last year.

The current weather event has already claimed the lives of six people, and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk advised earlier today that river levels in the state’s southeast are expected to remain elevated for at least the next three to five days, despite forecasts that rain will ease in the next 24 hours.