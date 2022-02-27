> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Alfa Romeo Sauber C42

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 27th February, 2022 - 7:28pm

Alfa Romeo Sauber has finally revealed the livery which Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou will carry throughout the 2022 Formula 1 season.

large-C42_Rear_4000x3000_96DPI
large-C42_Rear_Right_4000x3000_96DPI
large-C42_Side_Left_KUB_4000x3000_96DPI
large-C42_Side_Right_4000x3000_96DPI_ZHO
large-C42_Top_4000x3000_96DPI_KUB
large-C42_Front_Dynamic_8000x6000_300DPI
large-C42_Front_High_ZHO_4000x3000_96DPI
large-C42_Front_Low_4000x3000_96DPI

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]