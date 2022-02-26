Van Gisbergen impressed by new race engineer Edwards

So far, so good. That’s the message from Shane van Gisbergen and Andrew Edwards as they begin working towards the 2022 Repco Supercars Championship title.

This season marks the third different engineer for van Gisbergen in three years.

The New Zealander had a long association with Grant McPherson dating back to when van Gisbergen joined Triple Eight in 2016.

That run came to an end at the close of 2020 after McPherson moved to Walkinshaw Andretti United to become its head of performance.

Last year, David Cauchi moved across from the other side of the Triple Eight garage, but less than a year into his relationship with van Gisbergen announced he would leave to join Grove Racing as its team principal.

Now, van Gisbergen has another new race engineer in Edwards, who arrives from Brad Jones Racing where he most recently worked alongside Nick Percat.

Although van Gisbergen and Edwards got to work alongside one another during Gen3 prototype testing at the start of the year, the Supercars pre-season test at Queensland Raceway represented the first meaningful outing for them together.

Speaking with Speedcafe.com, van Gisbergen said it took a bit of time for Edwards to get used to the intricacies and nuances of Triple Eight.

“He’s really integrated himself in the team, but then of course using all the radios and intercoms for the first time is overwhelming,” van Gisbergen said.

“I think he said he’s never had so many voices in his head, people talking. It’s just getting used to that for him. Communication-wise, I think we worked really well for the first day.

“It’s good so far, but obviously it gets tested when you’re in high pressure and when you struggle, but for now it’s all roses.

“He’s got a great work ethic and the amount we’re messaging and going through systems to make sure we’re ready when the time comes has been great so far.”

For Edwards, joining Triple Eight Race Engineering comes with its own set of implications.

On one hand, there is the opportunity to work with a two-time champion; on the other, there is the pressure to perform.

“I feel pressure on myself whether it’s BJR, here, or anywhere,” Edwards told Speedcafe.com.

“I have pressure on myself to do the best job I can and have high expectations of myself, but we just need to work at it and do the best job we can do.

“There’s a lot of new processes here. There are a few things that are quite different.

“It’s going to take me a little bit longer to settle in, but yeah, I’ve got to work towards that and I think we’ll be okay.

“Part of this journey was to try and learn and so for me on a personal level, I want to work with some different people and have new experiences and be challenged on all the things I know.

“That’s tough, for sure, but that’s the challenge I’ve set myself. I’m enjoying working with everyone in the team at the moment.”

Edwards said he is relishing the intensity that comes with working at the top end of pit lane alongside van Gisbergen.

“It’s early days working with Shane, but I guess all engineers want to work with such a top driver,” said Edwards.

“He’s got incredible feedback. That’s a dream for an engineer, to be able to tap into his feeling and I think we need to continue that relationship and see where it goes.

“It’s just a matter of time. At the moment, I like his intensity and I’m enjoying it.”