Race day sell out for Formula 1 Australian GP

Race day for this year’s Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix is effectively a sell out despite the race being six weeks away.

Organisers in Melbourne have today confirmed that the race-day general admission allocation has been exhausted, following on from sell out grandstand sales.

According to the Australian Grand Prix website, race day hospitality offerings are also sold out.

Four day passes are, however, still available for fans wishing to attend.

Interest in the event has been strong with demand out stripping even pre-sale supply, forcing the expansion and addition of grandstand seating.

The build of the Albert Park venue, which has been transformed since F1 last took to the circuit in 2019, commenced at the start of February.

This year’s race will be the first on the freshly re-laid track surface, while the circuit itself has seen a number of areas reprofiled.

Most notable is the elimination of the chicane at what was the old Turn 9/10 complex, transforming the section into a highspeed run along the Albert Park Lake.

It’s expected a fourth DRS zone will be added in that area, while officials hope the widening of pit lane will see the speed limit raised, increasing the chance of strategic variation in the race.

Track action at the event begins with the support categories, headlined by the Supercars Championship, on April 7.

Formula 1 cars hit the track for opening practice the following day, with race start locked in for 15:00 on April 10.