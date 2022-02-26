Holdsworth couldn’t resist ‘tasty carrot’ at Grove Racing

After last year’s Bathurst 1000 win, Lee Holdsworth professed he wouldn’t return to the Supercars grid full-time with a backmarker.

A return with Walkinshaw Andretti United for a second straight endurance campaign was all set with next to no full-time opportunities with a top team available.

That was until Grove Racing found itself in need of a new driver after Andre Heimgartner parted company with the team and plans to have Matthew Payne replace him fell through.

Now, Holdsworth is back on the grid.

Despite the Ford squad’s status as a mid-fielder – eighth in last year’s teams’ championship – the Supercars veteran of 15 seasons said he couldn’t resist a return.

“It may have been a different decision if we hadn’t won that race,” Holdsworth told Speedcafe.com.

“We went in with a pretty good shot, we always knew that we were going to be among the favourites.

“Now that I’ve ticked that box, I couldn’t pass on the opportunity to get back in and do it with a team, the Grove guys, teaming up with my mate Dave [Reynolds].

“It’s a pretty tasty carrot in front of you to dangle when you see what development is going on and the investment that the Groves are putting into it.

“Those guys had a bit of a specific purpose to get me onboard, and I guess it was the experience that I bring.

“Having two experienced guys in the development phase is pretty important to making it happen quicker.

“You can see when a team has great potential and that’s what I saw in this team and I wanted to be part of it.”

Nearly three months on from last year’s season-ending Bathurst 1000, Holdsworth said he’s still pinching himself.

Having achieved that life goal, the 39-year-old admitted he can drive without any pressure attached.

“I’m definitely riding the wave,” he said.

“It still hits me every now and then. When you wait so long for it to happen, it’s pretty surreal – I’m sure it is even if you get it in your first year. It’s what we all aim to achieve in motorsport.

“It’s a dream for us all, and now that I’ve ticked that box I feel much more relaxed and I think I’ll enjoy my racing more this year and not feel as much pressure.

“When you know you’re capable, you’ve just got to drive the way you drive and hope that you can tune the car to suit.”

By year’s end, Holdsworth is set to bring up a major milestone in his career.

“I wouldn’t mind seeing 500 races, that’d be pretty cool to join the 500 club, which I think may come this year,” said Holdsworth.

“I’m fairly satisfied with everything in my career. Of course, I want to win more races, and I’ll be pushing as hard as ever to do that.

“I think I’ll just really enjoy a bit of a transition phase. I’m working outside of motorsport as well. I’ve got a career going there. It’s a great transition for me.”