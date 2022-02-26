> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Supercars’ Batman-liveried course car

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 26th February, 2022 - 5:00pm

Supercars’ course car will take on a bold new look at Sydney Motorsport Park to celebrate the upcoming film release of The Batman.

2021 Warner Bros The Batman cA v02 cam01
2021 Warner Bros The Batman cA v02 cam02
2021 Warner Bros The Batman cA v02 cam03
2021 Warner Bros The Batman cA v02 cam09
2021 Warner Bros The Batman cA v02 cam10
2021 Warner Bros The Batman cA v02 cam36
2021 Warner Bros The Batman cA v02 cam40
2021 Warner Bros The Batman cA v02 cam43

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]