Track and streaming times for the St Petersburg IndyCar event

The 2022 IndyCar season starts this weekend with the Grand Prix of St Petersburg, the series’ first event to be streamed on Stan Sport.

As well as Monday morning’s (AEDT) 100-lap race around the Florida city’s streets and Albert Whitted Airport, Stan Sport will stream live Practice 2 and Qualifying on the preceding morning.

Saturday, February 26

Practice 1, 07:40 AEDT

Sunday, February 27

Practice 2, 01:00 AEDT; Live on Stan Sport

Qualifying, 04:30 AEDT; Live on Stan Sport

Monday, February 28

Warm Up, 00:45 AEDT

Race, 04:25 AEDT; Live on Stan Sport from 04:00 AEDT