TCM entry list locked in for SMP round
Touring Car Masters at Sydney Motorsport Park in 2021
A 19-car field is set to take to Sydney Motorsport Park for Round 1 of the 2022 Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters Series.
The entry list includes Steven Johnson and Marcus Zukanovic in XD Falcons, and 2021 series winner John Bowe in a Holden Torana.
Regular front-runner Ryan Hansford is also back in another Torana, while George Miedecke has committed to racing for the full season in a Whiteline Racing Chevrolet Camaro after joining the team for the final round last year.
Gerard McLeod ensures Commodore representation in the field, which totals 11 different models.
Round 1 of TCM supports Supercars’ Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight and, as is customary, will see three ‘Series Races’ and a Trophy Race.
Practice and Qualifying take place next Friday.
Entry list: Round 1, Sydney Motorsport Park
|Num
|Class
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Make
|Model
|CC
|2
|Pro Am
|Northside Taxi Management
|Allan Hughes
|Holden
|Torana SLR
|5000
|3
|Pro Am
|Western General Body Works
|Danny Buzadzic
|Holden
|Torana A9X Hatch
|6000
|6
|Pro Am
|Multispares Racing
|Ryan Hansford
|Holden
|Torana A9X
|5000
|7
|Pro Master
|MoCOMM Motorsport Comms
|Jim Pollicina
|Holden
|Torana A9X
|5000
|9
|Pro Am
|Jesus Racing
|Andrew Fisher
|Ford
|Falcon XY GT HO
|5800
|17
|Pro Master
|Full Throttle Custom Garage / Kubota
|Steven Johnson
|Ford
|XD Falcon
|5800
|18
|Pro Master
|PAYNTER DIXON / Payce
|John Bowe
|Holden
|Torana SL/R 5000
|5000
|29
|Pro Am
|Bedrug / Gulf Oil Australia
|Jamie Tilley
|Ford
|Mustang Coupe
|5000
|33
|Pro Am
|Hancock Racing
|Cameron Mason
|Ford
|Mustang Trans Am
|5800
|46
|Pro Am
|Hillier Brothers / JT Electrical
|Leo Tobin
|Ford
|Mustang
|5000
|50
|Pro Am
|Motorsport Parts Australia
|Gerard McLeod
|Holden
|VB Commodore
|6000
|55
|Pro Sport
|Bullet Trailers Racing Team
|John Adams
|Ford
|Falcon XY GT
|5000
|60
|Pro Am
|Anglomoil Superior Lubricants
|Cameron Tilley
|Valiant
|Pacer
|6000
|71
|Pro Master
|Action Motor Industries
|Marcus Zukanovic
|Ford
|Falcon XD
|5800
|77
|Pro Am
|SNB Berryman Racing
|Warren Trewin
|Holden
|HQ Monaro
|5810
|85
|Pro Am
|Daimler Trucks Adelaide/Ausblue/NTI Insurance
|Mark King
|Chevrolet
|Camaro RS
|5800
|88
|Pro Am
|TIFS Third Party Logistics
|Tony Karanfilovski
|Ford
|Mustang Trans Am
|5800
|95
|Pro Master
|Daimler Trucks Adelaide/Ausblue/NTI Insurance
|George Miedecke
|Chevrolet
|Camaro SS
|5800
|99
|Pro Am
|Balmain Coffee Company
|Ben Dunn
|Chevrolet
|Monza
|6000
