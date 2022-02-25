TCM entry list locked in for SMP round

A 19-car field is set to take to Sydney Motorsport Park for Round 1 of the 2022 Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters Series.

The entry list includes Steven Johnson and Marcus Zukanovic in XD Falcons, and 2021 series winner John Bowe in a Holden Torana.

Regular front-runner Ryan Hansford is also back in another Torana, while George Miedecke has committed to racing for the full season in a Whiteline Racing Chevrolet Camaro after joining the team for the final round last year.

Gerard McLeod ensures Commodore representation in the field, which totals 11 different models.

Round 1 of TCM supports Supercars’ Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight and, as is customary, will see three ‘Series Races’ and a Trophy Race.

Practice and Qualifying take place next Friday.

Entry list: Round 1, Sydney Motorsport Park