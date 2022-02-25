> News > National > Touring Car Masters

TCM entry list locked in for SMP round

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Friday 25th February, 2022 - 10:30am

Touring Car Masters at Sydney Motorsport Park in 2021

A 19-car field is set to take to Sydney Motorsport Park for Round 1 of the 2022 Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters Series.

The entry list includes Steven Johnson and Marcus Zukanovic in XD Falcons, and 2021 series winner John Bowe in a Holden Torana.

Regular front-runner Ryan Hansford is also back in another Torana, while George Miedecke has committed to racing for the full season in a Whiteline Racing Chevrolet Camaro after joining the team for the final round last year.

Gerard McLeod ensures Commodore representation in the field, which totals 11 different models.

Round 1 of TCM supports Supercars’ Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight and, as is customary, will see three ‘Series Races’ and a Trophy Race.

Practice and Qualifying take place next Friday.

Entry list: Round 1, Sydney Motorsport Park

Num Class Team/Sponsor Driver Make Model CC
2 Pro Am Northside Taxi Management Allan Hughes Holden Torana SLR 5000
3 Pro Am Western General Body Works Danny Buzadzic Holden Torana A9X Hatch 6000
6 Pro Am Multispares Racing Ryan Hansford Holden Torana A9X 5000
7 Pro Master MoCOMM Motorsport Comms Jim Pollicina Holden Torana A9X 5000
9 Pro Am Jesus Racing Andrew Fisher Ford Falcon XY GT HO 5800
17 Pro Master Full Throttle Custom Garage / Kubota Steven Johnson Ford XD Falcon 5800
18 Pro Master PAYNTER DIXON / Payce John Bowe Holden Torana SL/R 5000 5000
29 Pro Am Bedrug / Gulf Oil Australia Jamie Tilley Ford Mustang Coupe 5000
33 Pro Am Hancock Racing Cameron Mason Ford Mustang Trans Am 5800
46 Pro Am Hillier Brothers / JT Electrical Leo Tobin Ford Mustang 5000
50 Pro Am Motorsport Parts Australia Gerard McLeod Holden VB Commodore 6000
55 Pro Sport Bullet Trailers Racing Team John Adams Ford Falcon XY GT 5000
60 Pro Am Anglomoil Superior Lubricants Cameron Tilley Valiant Pacer 6000
71 Pro Master Action Motor Industries Marcus Zukanovic Ford Falcon XD 5800
77 Pro Am SNB Berryman Racing Warren Trewin Holden HQ Monaro 5810
85 Pro Am Daimler Trucks Adelaide/Ausblue/NTI Insurance Mark King Chevrolet Camaro RS 5800
88 Pro Am TIFS Third Party Logistics Tony Karanfilovski Ford Mustang Trans Am 5800
95 Pro Master Daimler Trucks Adelaide/Ausblue/NTI Insurance George Miedecke Chevrolet Camaro SS 5800
99 Pro Am Balmain Coffee Company Ben Dunn Chevrolet Monza 6000

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]