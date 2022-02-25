SVG to make Bathurst 6Hr start

Shane van Gisbergen will join Shane Smollen and Rob Rubis aboard a BMW M4 at the Bathurst 6 Hour in April.

The trio claimed honours in last years event despite copping a five-second penalty for a restart infringement.

“I’m really looking forward to defending the race with Shane and Rob in the M4” van Gisbergen stated in the short announcement.

Co-driver Smollen added: “Reflecting on last years result was outstanding. I still get emotional talking about it.”

The SVG/Smollen/Rubis combo won last year’s event by just under eight seconds from the Beric Lynton/Tim Leahey BMW M3.

The German marque locked out the top four overall, with Grant Sherrin and David Russell sharing an M4 to take third outright.

The Bathurst 6 Hour is on over the Easter long weekend, April 15-17 with live coverage on Stan Sport.