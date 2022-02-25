RESULTS: Was the FIA right to replace Michael Masi?

In this week’s Pirtek Poll, we asked: Was the FIA right to replace Michael Masi?

Now that fans have had since Monday to vote, as part of a new feature on Speedcafe.com, each Friday we give you the results of the Pirtek Poll.

At the time of publication, 67.65 percent of people said ‘no’ the FIA was not right to replace Masi, while 32.35 percent said ‘yes’ it was the right call. You can have a look at the data below:

Are you surprised by the results? Let us know in the comments below.