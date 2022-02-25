Ferrari again on top of F1 pre-season test

Ferrari’s strong showing in the opening Formula 1 pre-season test has continued on Day 2 in Spain.

Charles Leclerc put the Scuderia on top of the timing sheets at the end of the day as he and team-mate Carlos Sainz combined for more than 700km of running.

Ferrari continues to lead the way as far as laps completed is concerned, with more than 300 now chalked up across the two days.

It surpassed 1000km of pre-season running during the morning’s four hour session, before Leclerc added nearly 370km to that total in the afternoon.

Eight of the 10 teams have now logged more than 1000km, with Haas recovering from a slow start on Wednesday to record 500km on Thursday.

That was despite a fuel pump issue for Nikita Mazepin in the afternoon session which drew the second red flag of the day.

His car was quickly recovered and after a delay in the garage was able to continue.

The first red flag was caused by Sergio Perez, who stopped on track when a gearbox issue saw his Red Bull roll to a halt at Turn 13 with 38 laps to his name.

He added another 40 to that tally by the end of the day, his total still just over half what team-mate Max Verstappen managed the day prior.

Pierre Gasly was the busiest of the drivers in action on Thursday, the Frenchman recording 147 laps over the course of the day, ending it with the second fastest time.

Third best was Daniel Ricciardo, who sat fastest at the end of the morning session, who logged 126 laps, one more than Esteban Ocon at Alpine.

Propping up the timesheets was Lewis Hamilton, the Englishman sharing the day with George Russell who was fourth best, the duo amassing 106 laps between them.

Guanyu Zhou had his first ‘official’ F1 outing when he climbed behind the wheel of the Alfa Romeo Sauber, completing a grand prix distance in the afternoon as he posted the 10th best time of the day.

One day of testing remains in Barcelona, where the plan is to douse the track in order to offer teams some wet running.

Track action will again commence at 09:00 local time (19:00 AEDT).

Formula 1 pre-season testing, Day 2 afternoon session