F1 testing Day 3 driver schedule
Teams are set to embark on the day day of the first F1 pre-season test
The opening Formula 1 pre-season test of the season is set to wrap up in Barcelona with another eight hours of running.
Two four hour sessions will complete proceedings, with all 10 teams opting to run both their drivers across the day.
To date, Ferrari has proven to be the class leaders with solid pace and impressive mileage.
At the other end of the spectrum, it’s an important day for Alfa Romeo Sauber and Haas, the only teams not to have recorded more than 100km of running.
Action in Spain gets going at 19:00 AEDT.
|Team
|AM
|PM
|Mercedes
|George Russell
|Lewis Hamilton
|Red Bull
|Max Verstappen
|Sergio Perez
|Ferrari
|Charles Leclerc
|Carlos Sainz
|McLaren
|Lando Norris
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Alpine
|Fernando Alonso
|Esteban Ocon
|AlphaTauri
|Pierre Gasly
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Aston Martin
|Sebastian Vettel
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|Nicholas Latifi
|Alex Albon
|Alfa Romeo
|Guanyu Zhou
|Valtteri Bottas
|Haas
|Nikita Mazepin
|Mick Schumacher
