F1 testing Day 3 driver schedule

The opening Formula 1 pre-season test of the season is set to wrap up in Barcelona with another eight hours of running.

Two four hour sessions will complete proceedings, with all 10 teams opting to run both their drivers across the day.

To date, Ferrari has proven to be the class leaders with solid pace and impressive mileage.

At the other end of the spectrum, it’s an important day for Alfa Romeo Sauber and Haas, the only teams not to have recorded more than 100km of running.

Action in Spain gets going at 19:00 AEDT.

Formula 1 pre-season testing, Day 3 driver schedule