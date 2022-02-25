> News > Formula 1

F1 testing Day 3 driver schedule

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 25th February, 2022 - 6:50pm

Teams are set to embark on the day day of the first F1 pre-season test

The opening Formula 1 pre-season test of the season is set to wrap up in Barcelona with another eight hours of running.

Two four hour sessions will complete proceedings, with all 10 teams opting to run both their drivers across the day.

To date, Ferrari has proven to be the class leaders with solid pace and impressive mileage.

At the other end of the spectrum, it’s an important day for Alfa Romeo Sauber and Haas, the only teams not to have recorded more than 100km of running.

Action in Spain gets going at 19:00 AEDT.

Formula 1 pre-season testing, Day 3 driver schedule

Team AM PM
Mercedes George Russell Lewis Hamilton
Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez
Ferrari Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz
McLaren Lando Norris Daniel Ricciardo
Alpine Fernando Alonso Esteban Ocon
AlphaTauri Pierre Gasly Yuki Tsunoda
Aston Martin Sebastian Vettel Lance Stroll
Williams Nicholas Latifi Alex Albon
Alfa Romeo Guanyu Zhou Valtteri Bottas
Haas Nikita Mazepin Mick Schumacher

