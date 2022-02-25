BRT puts Super2 plans on ice until 2023

Plans for the Blanchard Racing Team to contest the Dunlop Super2 Series have been put on hold until at least 2023.

Last year, there were suggestions the team might look to join the Repco Supercars Championship feeder series with Taz Douglas.

That came after the 2014 Bathurst 1000 runner-up drove the team’s #3 Ford Mustang it runs in the main game at Winton Motor Raceway.

Although Douglas was interested in a return to the Super2 Series, the Blanchard Racing Team is only planning on entering the series with the Ford Mustang.

However, the Gen2-specification Mustang will not be eligible for the Super2 Series until 2023 when Gen3 is introduced in the main game.

“We’re aiming to expand the team over the coming years,” Blanchard Racing Team owner Tim Blanchard told Speedcafe.com.

“We were looking to move into Super2, but that’s obviously using our current car and that’s sort of no longer possible with Gen3 being delayed.

“That’s been pushed back. So yeah, it depends on what we do with the main series.

“Our main goal over the next few years is to move to two cars [in the Supercars Championship] and if the opportunity is not there, then we would look at running a Super2 car as a stepping stone.”

At a minimum, the team could enter one Ford Mustang next season. It does have a second car in its cache, although that car is owned by Phil Munday.

“We own one of the cars and one’s owned by someone else,” Blanchard explained.

“So it depends what they’d want to do with it. We’ve got one car definitely at our disposal for next year, and I guess a second one depending on what the owner wants to do with it.”

Blanchard himself last competed in the Super2 Series in 2021 with Eggleston Motorsport.