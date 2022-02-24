> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Drone ride through Daytona NASCAR garages

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 24th February, 2022 - 5:09pm

Unique footage of a drone flight around the Daytona International Speedway paddock and inside the garages and transporters of NASCAR teams at this year’s Daytona 500.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]