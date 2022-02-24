> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Formula 1 pre-season testing, Day 1

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 24th February, 2022 - 4:28am

Take a look at the 2022 Formula 1 field as it takes to the Barcelona circuit for the first of six days of pre-season testing.

FMRGpuqXMAgn2eS
FMRGV4cXIAMKYkS
FMRI0QrXwAopKuZ
FMRPBKgXwAUS13h
FMRbzo4WYAIduA-
FMRh5F9X0AAxDPd
FMRk7WqXMAMwkjk
FMRqF6uWUAQTuBO
FMRuhpsWYAQo-eX
FMR3MjpXoAUHsmd
FMR8Y2sXIAIphzR
FMSZp6-WUAAoDCa
FMScqEWXwAMC40-
FMSfhy4XIAI1vz_
Motor Racing - Formula One Testing - Test One - Day 1 - Barcelona, Spain
Motor Racing - Formula One Testing - Test One - Day 1 - Barcelona, Spain
Motor Racing - Formula One Testing - Test One - Day 1 - Barcelona, Spain
Motor Racing - Formula One Testing - Test One - Day 1 - Barcelona, Spain
Motor Racing - Formula One Testing - Test One - Day 1 - Barcelona, Spain
large-2022 Pre-Season Testing - Spain, Day 1 (1)
large-2022 Pre-Season Testing - Spain, Day 1

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]