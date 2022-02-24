> News > Formula 1

F1 testing Day 2 driver schedule

Mat Coch

Thursday 24th February, 2022 - 6:40pm

Yuki Tsunoda in action on Wednesday in Spain

A number of F1 teams are set to field a different driver as pre-season testing continues in Barcelona today.

Daniel Ricciardo is set to gain his first official laps of 2022 as he steps into the MCL36 that was yesterday driven to the fastest time by Lando Norris.

At Alpine, Esteban Ocon will continue the work started by Fernando Alonso on Wednesday – his maiden outing despite timing screens briefly showing the Frenchman in the A522 yesterday.

Pierre Gasly will also be on track for AlphaTauri while at Alfa Romeo Sauber Guanyu Zhou will have his first laps in the afternoon session.

Sergio Perez will drive solo for Red Bull, with Ferrari again set to split its running between its two drivers. Mercedes, Aston Martin, Williams, and Haas are set to do likewise.

Track running in Barcelona gets underway at 09:00 local time, or 19:00 AEDT.

Formula 1 pre-season testing, Day 2 driver schedule

Team AM PM
Mercedes Lewis Hamilton George Russell
Red Bull Sergio Perez Sergio Perez
Ferrari Carlos Sainz Charles Leclerc
McLaren Daniel Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo
Alpine Esteban Ocon Esteban Ocon
AlphaTauri Pierre Gasly Pierre Gasly
Aston Martin Lance Stroll Sebastian Vettel
Williams Alex Albon Nicholas Latifi
Alfa Romeo Sauber Valtteri Bottas Guanyu Zhou
Haas Mick Schumacher Nikita Mazepin

