F1 testing Day 2 driver schedule

A number of F1 teams are set to field a different driver as pre-season testing continues in Barcelona today.

Daniel Ricciardo is set to gain his first official laps of 2022 as he steps into the MCL36 that was yesterday driven to the fastest time by Lando Norris.

At Alpine, Esteban Ocon will continue the work started by Fernando Alonso on Wednesday – his maiden outing despite timing screens briefly showing the Frenchman in the A522 yesterday.

Pierre Gasly will also be on track for AlphaTauri while at Alfa Romeo Sauber Guanyu Zhou will have his first laps in the afternoon session.

Sergio Perez will drive solo for Red Bull, with Ferrari again set to split its running between its two drivers. Mercedes, Aston Martin, Williams, and Haas are set to do likewise.

Track running in Barcelona gets underway at 09:00 local time, or 19:00 AEDT.

Formula 1 pre-season testing, Day 2 driver schedule