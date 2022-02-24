F1 pre-season testing times, Day 1
Check out how your favourite team and driver fared as the Formula 1 field took to the Barcelona circuit for the first day of pre-season testing.
Result: Formula 1 pre-season testing, Barcelona, Day 1
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Tyres
|1
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|102
|1:19.568
|C4
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|80
|1:20.165
|C3
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|73
|1:20.416
|C3
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|77
|1:20.784
|C3
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|50
|1:20.929
|C3
|6
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|52
|1:21.276
|C3
|7
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|120
|1:21.638
|C3
|8
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|146
|1:21.746
|C3
|9
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|147
|1:22.246
|C2
|10
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|23
|1:22.572
|C3
|11
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|66
|1:22.760
|C3
|12
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|32
|1:22.962
|C3
|13
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|67
|1:23.327
|C3
|14
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|66
|1:23.379
|C3
|15
|9
|Nikita Mazepin
|Haas
|20
|1:24.505
|C2
|16
|88
|Robert Kubica
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|9
|1:25.909
|C3
Pre-season mileage by team
|Team
|Distance (Km)
|Laps
|Ferrari
|715.275
|153
|Red Bull Racing
|687.225
|147
|Alpine
|682.550
|146
|Williams
|617.100
|132
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|593.725
|127
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|561.000
|120
|Aston Martin
|556.325
|119
|McLaren
|476.850
|102
|Haas
|243.100
|52
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|149.600
|32
