F1 pre-season testing times, Day 1

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 24th February, 2022 - 4:17am

Check out how your favourite team and driver fared as the Formula 1 field took to the Barcelona circuit for the first day of pre-season testing.

Result: Formula 1 pre-season testing, Barcelona, Day 1

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Tyres
1 4 Lando Norris McLaren 102 1:19.568 C4
2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 80 1:20.165 C3
3 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 73 1:20.416 C3
4 63 George Russell Mercedes 77 1:20.784 C3
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 50 1:20.929 C3
6 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 52 1:21.276 C3
7 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 120 1:21.638 C3
8 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine 146 1:21.746 C3
9 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 147 1:22.246 C2
10 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 23 1:22.572 C3
11 23 Alex Albon Williams 66 1:22.760 C3
12 47 Mick Schumacher Haas 32 1:22.962 C3
13 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 67 1:23.327 C3
14 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams 66 1:23.379 C3
15 9 Nikita Mazepin Haas 20 1:24.505 C2
16 88 Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo Sauber 9 1:25.909 C3

Pre-season mileage by team

Team Distance (Km) Laps
Ferrari 715.275 153
Red Bull Racing 687.225 147
Alpine 682.550 146
Williams 617.100 132
Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 593.725 127
Scuderia AlphaTauri 561.000 120
Aston Martin 556.325 119
McLaren 476.850 102
Haas 243.100 52
Alfa Romeo Sauber 149.600 32

