Bowe back in a Falcon for Bathurst 6 Hour

John Bowe will return to Ford power when he competes in this year’s Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour in an FG-model GT Falcon.

The two-time Bathurst 1000 winner will share the Ranger Lifting entry with its regular pilot, Aaron McGill, in what could prove to be the last national-level event for a production GT Falcon.

While Bowe is nowadays a regular in a Holden Torana in the Gulf Western Oils Touring Car Masters series, he is regarded as a Blue Oval hero.

However, aside from his Great Race wins in a Sierra and a Falcon, and an Australian Touring Car Championship title in another Dick Johnson Racing Falcon, he was also part of the original design and test team for the FG-spec GT.

“I have spent most of my life in the Ford world and a have special attachment to the Ford GT Falcon,” said the Tasmanian.

“So, when Steve [Thacker, from Ranger] asked me to race, I had no hesitation.

“This will be my 36th year racing at Bathurst and it’s a terrific race – all sorts of cars competing over the weekend makes it very exciting.”

McGill, also a familiar face in TCM, believes this year represents his best chance to get a podium at Mount Panorama.

“I’ve had many chances to climb that balcony at Bathurst, but this time I know we have the people and the car,” he said.

“Ranger have invested heavily into this long-term project and JB and I intend to do all we can to deliver for the Ranger Lifting and its clients.”

Thacker, managing director of Ranger, added, “I’m excited at the prospect of being involved in the resurgence of class and production racing at Mount Panorama.

“It’ll be racing like it used to be.”

The Bowe/McGill pairing is the latest high-profile combination to be named for the 2022 event, off the back of announcements for Marcos Ambrose/George Miedecke in a Ford Mustang and Will Davison/Tim Leahey/Beric Lynton in a BMW M3.

This year’s Bathurst 6 Hour will be held on April 15-17, the Easter long weekend, and will be live, ad-free, and on demand on Stan Sport.