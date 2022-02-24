Australian Top Fuel Championship finalises 2022 calendar

The Burson Auto Parts Australian Top Fuel Championship has finalised the calendar for its inaugural, 2022 season.

Key to the changes are the reinstatement of a round in Western Australia due to a major easing of that state’s border restrictions.

Top Fuel Australia was supposed to have held a round at Westernationals on March 5-6, but that was cancelled a month ago due to an extension of the border closure.

Now, after Round 2 at Mildura’s Sunset Strip Raceway next month, there will be a stop at Perth Motorplex after all, on April 8-9 alongside the ANDRA Grand Finals.

Andy Lopez from Top Fuel said, “The Top Fuel teams were really looking forward to racing at the Westernationals in early March, but those plans were undone by the COVID-19 border regulations.

“Then the border re-opening announcement came, we started talking with Motorplex and ANDRA about how we could make Perth work, and everything just fell into place.

“The Motorplex is a world class venue managed by a fantastic team, and they worked really quickly to make this opportunity happen.

“With six fuel cars racing alongside the exciting racers in the ANDRA Grand Final, the atmosphere is going to be electric.”

Paul Trengove, general manager of Perth Motorplex, added, “We’re stoked that the Australian Top Fuel Championship is able to get to the Motorplex after everything that’s happened over these last two years.

“It’s a massive effort from the guys to travel more than 4000km to race, but Motorplex is an awesome facility and well worth effort.

“After two years here on our own, the WA drag racing community will come out in force to support the Burson Top Fuel Championship and the ANDRA Grand Finals.”

Round 4 will be held at Sydney Dragway on early-May, and Round 5 at Heathcote Park Raceway (HPR) a fortnight later.

The latter was to have come earlier in the year, with the new calendar affording more time for upgrades to the Victorian facility including resurfacing.

HPR owner Lance Warren remarked, “We’re creating a world class motorsport facility in Heathcote and we’ve been working incredibly hard to get our venue ready.

“We’re pretty happy with the change of dates, as it gives us the chance to bring forward some track resurfacing work with brand new asphalt from the end of the concrete.

“Top Fuel and HPR are working together to deliver a new type of festival in May that will become a permanent fixture on the Aussie motorsport calendar.”

Top Fuel’s sixth and final round of the season takes place in conjunction with Supercars’ Merlin Darwin Triple Crown at Hidden Valley in June.

In the nearer future, Round 2 will be held at Sunset Strip on March 12-13.

Australian Top Fuel Championship 2022 calendar Revised