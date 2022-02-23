> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Bubba Wallace docuseries trailer, ‘Race’

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 23rd February, 2022 - 1:16pm

Six-episode Netflix docuseries follows the journey of Bubba Wallace, the only black full-time driver currently in the NASCAR Cup Series, and his efforts to highlight racial injustice.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]