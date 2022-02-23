Tickford cements 2022 engineering line-up

Tickford Racing has ratified its race engineering line-up ahead of the 2022 Repco Supercars Championship.

Leading the Ford squad’s efforts this year, Cameron Waters will once again be joined by Sam Potter.

The forthcoming campaign marks their fourth straight season together working on the #6 Monster Energy Racing entry.

Sam Scaffidi, who engineered Jack Le Brocq last year, moves across to the #5 of James Courtney.

Thomas Randle will be joined by a familiar face in Raymond Lau, who worked with the 2020 Super2 Series winner last year in his wildcard campaign.

Meanwhile, recruit Jake Kostecki will be joined by Rhys Lenegan.

“For me, it’s stability across all four cars,” Tickford Racing team boss Tim Edwards told Speedcafe.com.

“The engineering group is the same engineering group that we largely had last year. Slightly different roles and slightly different combinations, but still the same core group of people.

“That, for me, is stability. Juggling them around inside your team is very different to bringing in a whole different cast of people in.

“Ray and Thomas worked together because they did the three wildcards together. The only unknown relationships are really Rhys, who we know really well, and Jake.

“That’s the only really new relationship. Scaff and JC haven’t worked together, but they’ve sat next to each other in the truck together for the past 18 months.”

It marks the third different Tickford Racing engineer for Courtney after working with Brendan Hogan in 2020 and Brad Wischusen in 2021.

No longer part of its race engineer line-up, Wischusen returns to his overarching role as engineering manager.