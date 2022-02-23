Power: IndyCar a better formula for fans than F1

Team Penske star Will Power believes the IndyCar Series provides a better show for fans than Formula 1.

The 40-year-old Australian readily admits F1 is the pinnacle as far as money and global reach go, but the competitiveness of parity-based IndyCar gives it an upper hand.

“It is more competitive than Formula 1, not because the drivers are better but simply because the cars are all exactly the same,” he said, ahead of Round 1 this weekend at St Petersburg.

“You’ve got so many drivers and teams that have been around for so long in these same cars that it is really, really tough.

“You don’t even have to take my word for that. Just look at the practice sheets and the qualifying times. You can mathematically work that out yourself, that IndyCar is more competitive than Formula 1.

“Formula 1 you compete possibly just against one person, which is your team-mate, but maybe this year they have more parity.

“I’m not saying that IndyCar drivers are better. That’s not true.

“I’m just saying that the formula is more competitive, and I think the formula is better for fans, honestly. You never know who’s going to win.”

Power did also note his disappointment that the Formula 1 pathway had failed to deliver his compatriot Oscar Piastri a top-tier seat this year.

Piastri won titles in Formula Renault Eurocup in 2019, FIA Formula 3 in 2020, and Formula 2 last year, but could only land a reserve F1 seat with Alpine.

“Oscar Piastri certainly deserved to be in Formula 1 this year having won back-to-back titles in Formula 3, then F2 first year out as a rookie,” said Power.

“And then not to be in Formula 1, to me the system is sort of broken.

“Why do they spend all this money to run something like F2 and you win the championship the first year, and I’m going to say the budget for that has got to be two million Euros or something like this, and not get a Formula 1 seat?

“I think he deserves to be in Formula 1. He should be in Formula 1… I’d have to say I was kind of disappointed that he didn’t get a ride. So we’ll see what happens.

“It’s a total travesty if he doesn’t end up in Formula 1 next year because then he’ll probably won’t ever end up in Formula 1, which is just such a shame.”