NASCAR official talks wheel investigation

NASCAR senior vice president of competition Scott Miller expects more to be known soon on the saga that saw wheels confiscated from Team Penske and Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing at the Daytona 500.

The matter came to light in the lead-up to race day, with wheels sent to NASCAR’s Research and Development Centre for further investigation, and the potential for penalties raised.

Roger Penske has moved to downplay any suggestion of wrongdoing by his team, noting “the wheels we were getting were not all the same and we felt we needed to modify the holes where the drive pins go in”.

The Next Gen car uses 18-inch wheels with a single lug nut, as opposed to the previously used 15-inch, five-lug variety.

“We have some meetings with vendors and other team folks and analysing deeper what we saw there,” Miller said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“You’ll be hearing some more about that later in the week I’m sure.

“And honestly, it’s just one of those things that is really another one of the learning processes of what needs to be.

“Some people thought something needed to be one way, and others another.

“It’s the newness of it all, and we’re continuing to dig in.”

RFK duo Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher swept the two Duels, which were effectively qualifying races, while Team Penske’s Austin Cindric went to win the Daytona 500.