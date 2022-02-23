Jenner Racing lands signature of W Series star

The only woman to win the W Series title, Jamie Chadwick, will return for a shot at a three-peat this year.

The 23-year-old Brit has signed a deal to drive for Jenner Racing, the team entered by Olympic champion Caitlyn Jenner.

Having only ever missed the podium twice in winning the 2019 and 2021 titles (the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19), Williams Formula 1-aligned Chadwick automatically becomes a favourite for the forthcoming season, which kicks off at the Miami Grand Prix in May.

“I am really excited to be returning to W Series to defend my title,” said Chadwick.

“To be asked to return by Jenner Racing was an opportunity I didn’t think twice about.

“Together, we are focused on doing all we can to win title number three. I have spoken to Caitlyn Jenner and her vision for the team is amazing.

“I have zero doubt that she will be able to help take my career to the next level and open doors for me internationally.

“This is a big development year for me. I have plans to run a supporting racing programme and I have made no secret of my desire to compete in F3 and F2.

“But timing is everything and the opportunity that W Series gives me to get more competitive experience at world-class circuits is a key step on my journey towards competing in F1.

“I would like to thank W Series for their continued support, and I am looking forward to kicking off season three in Miami.”

W Series CEO Catherine Bond Muir was pleased to see Chadwick return.

“Jamie is an exceptional talent who has helped elevate the profile of W Series and inspire the next generation of female racing drivers with her performances on track – which have seen her become a two-time W Series champion – and off it where she has articulated our mission passionately and eloquently to a global audience,” she said.

“We are delighted that she has decided to defend her title, and I can’t wait to watch her race at eight iconic circuits on the Formula 1 calendar for the Jenner Racing team.”

All eight rounds of the 2022 W Series will run at F1 events.