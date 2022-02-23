> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: McLaren’s MCL36 shakedown

Wednesday 23rd February, 2022 - 10:28am

Ahead of the opening Formula 1 pre-season test in Spain today, McLaren was on track on Tuesday shaking down the MCL36.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36
Lando Norris, McLaren, in garage
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren
Lando Norris, McLaren
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, in cockpit
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36
The Daniel Ricciardo McLaren MCL36 in the team's garage
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36
Lando Norris, McLaren, in garage, is shieldled by screens

