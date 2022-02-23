Fullwood to continue as driver mentor

Bryce Fullwood has been confirmed to continue in the role of driver mentor for the NAPA Know How Motorsport Academy.

Following its launch last year, Fullwood will again help selected prospects in 2022 with on- and off-track guidance, covering aspects including driving, fitness, commercial and media.

The academy is open to any driver over the age of 13 from Australia or New Zealand.

“It’s great to confirm that I will continue in my role with NAPA Auto Parts and the Motorsport Academy in 2022,” said Fullwood.

“We had such a great reaction to the launch of the academy, with over 200 applications from a range of different racing disciplines.

“It’s really cool to offer something back to grassroots motorsport.

“Some of us have dreams of being at the elite level of racing, while some people are happy to do it at the most professional level that they can. The NAPA Motorsport Academy can help no matter where they fit into the landscape.”

Fullwood yesterday hit the track at Winton Motor Raceway for pre-season testing with his new Supercars team, Brad Jones Racing, having spent the previous two years at Walkinshaw Andretti United.

“I’m really looking forward to this year with Brad Jones Racing,” said the 2019 Dunlop Super2 Series winner.

“It will be a completely new challenge for me, but I know that I’m in safe hands with an extremely experienced and professional team.”