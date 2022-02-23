F1 teams confirm test driver line-up
Lando Norris in the McLaren MCL36
The first of two three-day pre-season tests kicks off today with all 10 Formula 1 teams in attendance in Barcelona.
It marks the first official opportunity for the new cars to head out on track, though all have partaken in at least a shakedown run thus far.
Nonetheless it marks a critical moment in the coming campaign when the work of the past year gets put to the test.
Key will be reliable running, with lap times largely irrelevant at this point – besides, most will opt to disguise any pace they may have in an effort to protect their advantage.
Still, it will offer a glimpse into the year ahead.
Action in Barcelona gets underway from 09:00 local time with the morning session running until 13:00.
A one hour break then follows before cars return to the circuit at 14:00 until 18:00 local time.
The opening test runs from today until Friday in Spain before the final pre-season hit out takes place in Bahrain on March 10-12.
Formula 1 pre-season testing driver schedule
|
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Team
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|Mercedes
|George Russell
|Lewis Hamilton
|
|
|
|
|Red Bull
|Max Verstappen
| Max Verstappen
|Sergio Perez
|Sergio Perez
| Max Verstappen
|Sergio Perez
|Ferrari
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McLaren
|Lando Norris
|Lando Norris
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Lando Norris
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Alpine
|Fernando Alonso
|Fernando Alonso
|Esteban Ocon
|Esteban Ocon
|Fernando Alonso
|Esteban Ocon
|AlphaTauri
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Pierre Gasly
|Pierre Gasly
|Pierre Gasly
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Aston Martin
|Sebastian Vettel
|Lance Stroll
|Lance Stroll
|Sebastian Vettel
|Sebastian Vettel
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|Nicholas Latifi
|Alex Albon
|Alex Albon
|Nicholas Latifi
|Nicholas Latifi
|Alex Albon
|Alfa Romeo
|Robert Kubica
|Valtteri Bottas
|Valtteri Bottas
|Guanyu Zhou
|Guanyu Zhou
|Valtteri Bottas
|Haas
|Nikita Mazepin
|Mick Schumacher
|Mick Schumacher
|Nikita Mazepin
|Nikita Mazepin
|Mick Schumacher
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]