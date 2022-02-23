Every 2022 Supercars driver/engineer combination

Matt Stone Racing’s Jack Bellotti
Less than half the Repco Supercars Championship field will enter this season with stable driver-engineer combinations carried over from 2021.
With confirmation that ex-BMW i Andretti Motorsport man Will Davidson will work with Lee Holdsworth at Grove Racing, this year’s race engineer line-up has been cemented.
There have been several high-profile changes this year, notably that of 2021 champion Shane van Gisbergen.
He has been joined by Andrew Edwards, who replaces Grove Racing’s new team principal David Cauchi.
Tickford Racing’s James Courtney will have Sam Scaffidi at his side as Brad Wischusen moves back into a broader role overseeing the engineering group.
With Phil Keed having left Team 18 to join Brad Jones Racing, Richard Hollway has stepped into his shoes alongside Scott Pye.
Every other change on the grid has come by way of a shift of either driver or engineer between teams.
Four drivers join the grid full-time this year, including Holdsworth.
PremiAir Racing this morning confirmed Ken Douglas will engineer Chris Pither. The Kiwi driver returns to the grid after one year away.
Last year’s Dunlop Super2 Series winner Broc Feeney graduates to the Supercars Championship in 2022, bringing Martin Short with him.
Meanwhile, Thomas Randle makes his long-awaited graduation with Tickford Racing. He will have Raymond Lau at his side, having engineered him throughout their wildcard programme, but not yet through a full main game season.
2022 Repco Supercars Championship driver/engineer combinations:
|Team/Driver
|2021 engineer
|2022 engineer
|Brad Jones Racing
|
|
|Andre Heimgartner
|Dilan Talabani (KGR)
|Tony Woodward
|Bryce Fullwood
|Multiple (WAU)
|Phil Keed
|Jack Smith
|Paul Forgie
|Paul Forgie
|Macauley Jones
|Tom Wettenhall
|Tom Wettenhall
|Blanchard Racing Team
|
|
|Tim Slade
|Mirko De Rosa
|Mirko De Rosa
|Dick Johnson Racing
|
|
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ludo Lacroix
|Ludo Lacroix
|Will Davison
|Richard Harris
|Richard Harris
|Erebus Motorsport
|
|
|Will Brown
|Tom Moore
|Tom Moore
|Brodie Kostecki
|George Commins
|George Commins
|Grove Racing
|
|
|David Reynolds
|Alistair McVean
|Alistair McVean
|Lee Holdsworth
|N/A
|Will Davidson
|Matt Stone Racing
|
|
|Jack Le Brocq
|Sam Scaffidi (Tickford)
|Jack Bellotti
|Todd Hazelwood
|Tony Woodward (BJR)
|Chris Stuckey
|PremiAir Racing
|
|
|Chris Pither
|N/A
|Ken Douglas
|Garry Jacobson
|Tim Newton
|Tim Newton
|Team 18
|
|
|Mark Winterbottom
|Manuel Sanchez
|Manuel Sanchez
|Scott Pye
|Phil Keed
|Richard Hollway
|Tickford Racing
|
|
|James Courtney
|Brad Wischusen
|Sam Scaffidi
|Cam Waters
|Sam Potter
|Sam Potter
|Thomas Randle
|N/A
|Raymond Lau
|Jake Kostecki
|Chris Stuckey (MSR)
|Rhys Lenegan
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|
|
|Broc Feeney
|N/A
|Martin Short
|Shane van Gisbergen
|David Cauchi
|Andrew Edwards
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|
|
|Nick Percat
|Andrew Edwards (BJR)
|Geoffrey Slater
|Chaz Mostert
|Adam De Borre
|Adam De Borre
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]