Every 2022 Supercars driver/engineer combination

Simon Chapman

By Simon Chapman

Wednesday 23rd February, 2022 - 4:47pm

Matt Stone Racing’s Jack Bellotti

Less than half the Repco Supercars Championship field will enter this season with stable driver-engineer combinations carried over from 2021.

With confirmation that ex-BMW i Andretti Motorsport man Will Davidson will work with Lee Holdsworth at Grove Racing, this year’s race engineer line-up has been cemented.

There have been several high-profile changes this year, notably that of 2021 champion Shane van Gisbergen.

He has been joined by Andrew Edwards, who replaces Grove Racing’s new team principal David Cauchi.

Tickford Racing’s James Courtney will have Sam Scaffidi at his side as Brad Wischusen moves back into a broader role overseeing the engineering group.

With Phil Keed having left Team 18 to join Brad Jones Racing, Richard Hollway has stepped into his shoes alongside Scott Pye.

Every other change on the grid has come by way of a shift of either driver or engineer between teams.

Four drivers join the grid full-time this year, including Holdsworth.

PremiAir Racing this morning confirmed Ken Douglas will engineer Chris Pither. The Kiwi driver returns to the grid after one year away.

Last year’s Dunlop Super2 Series winner Broc Feeney graduates to the Supercars Championship in 2022, bringing Martin Short with him.

Meanwhile, Thomas Randle makes his long-awaited graduation with Tickford Racing. He will have Raymond Lau at his side, having engineered him throughout their wildcard programme, but not yet through a full main game season.

2022 Repco Supercars Championship driver/engineer combinations:

Team/Driver 2021 engineer 2022 engineer
Brad Jones Racing
Andre Heimgartner Dilan Talabani (KGR) Tony Woodward
Bryce Fullwood Multiple (WAU) Phil Keed
Jack Smith Paul Forgie Paul Forgie
Macauley Jones Tom Wettenhall Tom Wettenhall
Blanchard Racing Team
Tim Slade Mirko De Rosa Mirko De Rosa
Dick Johnson Racing
Anton De Pasquale Ludo Lacroix Ludo Lacroix
Will Davison Richard Harris Richard Harris
Erebus Motorsport
Will Brown Tom Moore Tom Moore
Brodie Kostecki George Commins George Commins
Grove Racing
David Reynolds Alistair McVean Alistair McVean
Lee Holdsworth N/A Will Davidson
Matt Stone Racing
Jack Le Brocq Sam Scaffidi (Tickford) Jack Bellotti
Todd Hazelwood Tony Woodward (BJR) Chris Stuckey
PremiAir Racing
Chris Pither N/A Ken Douglas
Garry Jacobson Tim Newton Tim Newton
Team 18
Mark Winterbottom Manuel Sanchez Manuel Sanchez
Scott Pye Phil Keed Richard Hollway
Tickford Racing
James Courtney Brad Wischusen Sam Scaffidi
Cam Waters Sam Potter Sam Potter
Thomas Randle N/A Raymond Lau
Jake Kostecki Chris Stuckey (MSR) Rhys Lenegan
Triple Eight Race Engineering
Broc Feeney N/A Martin Short
Shane van Gisbergen David Cauchi Andrew Edwards
Walkinshaw Andretti United
Nick Percat Andrew Edwards (BJR) Geoffrey Slater
Chaz Mostert Adam De Borre Adam De Borre

