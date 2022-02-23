Bathurst 12 Hour set for shake-up to class structures

Pro driver line-ups are set to be axed and Pro-Am re-classified as the top GT3 class at this year’s Bathurst 12 Hour.

Speedcafe.com understands that drastic changes relating to the class structure are set to be ratified for the May 13-15 event to attract more competitors.

Interest in the Bathurst 12 Hour from international teams has been lacking since the Mount Panorama GT enduro was postponed from its traditional February date to its current May slot.

The new date clashes heavily with the European calendar making the logistics of competing at Bathurst too hard for most overseas GT teams.

It is believed the class restructure will make the race more enticing for local competitors and teams in Asia with the prospect of almost being guaranteed a shot at outright victory for GT3 Pro-Am teams, who would normally be up against the all-pro squads.

A Pro-Am line-up can consist of either three or four drivers with a maximum of two FIA platinum rated drivers and a mix of gold, silver, or bronze.

The all-pro GT3 class was first introduced for the 2017 edition of the race to mirror what is seen at other events run by SRO Motorsports Group.

In its amended structure, the top outright class will now be made up of a mixture of professional and amateur drivers, while the dedicated class for just gentlemen drivers, GT3 Am, is set to remain.

Also part of the classing restructure, Porsche GT3 Cup cars will be allowed to compete again for the first time since 2018.

Notably, this year’s Bathurst 12 Hour will still remain part of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, of which it forms the opening round.

Last year’s IGTC season-ending Kyalami 9 Hour, featured an 11-car grid after its own postponement caused logistical headaches for teams.

Aware of the challenges for international teams and hoping to avoid a similar grid situation for Bathurst, the SRO group was reported by Endurance Info to be working on a “quick” decision.

The race was initially scheduled for mid-March on the same weekend as IMSA and WEC events at Sebring, before being moved to late February.

Bathurst was subsequently postponed again to its current May 13-15 date due to the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and the delayed Kyalami race.