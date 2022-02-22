WAU set to announce Coulthard signing

Team Sydney refugee Fabian Coulthard appears locked in for a 2022 co-drive at Bathurst 1000-winning team Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Both team and driver have confirmed the deal in a Herald Sun report this morning.

“Driving full-time is obviously the priority for me, but to get a plum co-drive with Walkinshaw Andretti United [is the next best option],” Coulthard told the Herald Sun.

“I was sort of left in the dark [about my full-time 2022 drive] and I didn’t know what was happening or what was going on and then I read about it.

“So to get this – it’s not a consolation prize – it is definitely something that I have worked towards and to give myself the best opportunity, come Bathurst.”

The development comes ahead of the pre-season test day for the Repco Supercars Championship’s southern teams at Winton Motor Raceway today.

WAU reportedly has not yet decided whether Coulthard will partner Chaz Mostert or Nick Percat at The Mountain.

Mostert had success in teaming with a proven hand last December, as co-driver Lee Holdsworth starred to the extent that he scored a full-time return for 2022 at Grove Racing.

Coulthard’s status as a full-timer ended last month when Team Sydney sold, effectively rendering the second half of his two-year contract meaningless.

He didn’t hold back in expressing his feelings towards his 2021 squad and its owner Jonathon Webb.

“The most frustrating thing for me was I turned down a full-time drive midway through last year because I had a deal with Team Sydney,” the 39-year-old said in the same newspaper report.

“I honoured my end of the agreement and they have not honoured theirs.

“My focus now has moved on and changed …. we can’t dwell on the past, we obviously have to look forward to the future and the future is driving for this team.

“What was last year was last year and I don’t have too many fond memories.”

Coulthard has already got some seat time in 2022, securing a drive in a Stan Sport-backed Honda for the opening round of Supercheap Auto TCR Australia at Symmons Plains earlier this month.

His newfound WAU co-drive presents a golden opportunity to improve on his career-best Bathurst 1000 result of third, achieved with Tony D’Alberto in 2017.

This year’s Great Race will be held on October 9.