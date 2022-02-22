Waters to carry familiar colours in 2022 Supercars season

Cameron Waters has revealed the colours he’ll brandish during the 2022 Supercars Championship.

The race winner will pilot the familiar black Monster Energy Ford Mustang for the seventh consecutive year.

The 27-year-old enters the coming campaign off the back of a 2021 season which netted him three wins and four pole positions.

“I’m super keen to get back behind the wheel of the Monster Mustang,” Waters said

”Last season was a bit of a roller coaster for us, we had a bunch of great highlights but also some things we need to improve on, so this year we’re really looking to put it all together and have a strong, consistent year.

“It’s crazy to think it’s my seventh season in Supercars, having driven the Monster Energy Ford for Tickford this whole time is pretty cool.

“We’ve come a long way but we have more boxes to tick, and we’ve been working hard in the background to put us in a position to achieve those goals this year.

“The Monster Energy Mustang looks as awesome as always, but it looks best at the front of the pack and that’s where we aim to be starting next weekend.”

The 2022 Supercars Championship gets underway at Sydney Motorsport Park next weekend with the Sydney SuperNight.

The opening session of the year begins at 14:20 with opening practice on March 4, followed by a second practice session later in the evening.

Competitive action follows on Saturday with the first race, a 77-lap affair, scheduled to begin at 19:10.