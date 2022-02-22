> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Waters shows off his 2022 colours

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 22nd February, 2022 - 5:30am

Tickford’s Cam Waters reveals the livery he’ll carry during the 2022 Supercars Championship season.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]