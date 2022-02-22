> Multimedia > Speedcafe TV

VIDEO: Supercars pre-season testing at Winton

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 22nd February, 2022 - 8:41pm

Watch some of Supercars’ big names at full noise at Winton Motor Raceway as they prepare for the opening round of the 2022 Repco Supercars Championship.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]