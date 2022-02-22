> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Onboard with McLaren’s new F1 car

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 22nd February, 2022 - 2:56pm

Watch Lando Norris take the new McLaren MCL36 for a lap of Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]