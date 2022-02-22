VIDEO: IndyCar drivers, DJ Snake star in ‘Defy Everything’

The IndyCar Series has released the 2022 edition of its Defy Everything video campaign.

The video features drivers Alex Palou, Josef Newgarden, Pato O’Ward and Romain Grosjean, with music by popular artist DJ Snake.

“Competing in the NTT IndyCar Series a bold act of defiance that demands a unique mindset and a fierce physicality that few people ever attain or even fully understand,” said IndyCar vice-president of marketing SJ Luedtke.

“These characteristics reach extreme levels across our field, and this campaign provides a behind-the-scenes window into the process of attaining them and becoming a world-class competitor in a relentless and dangerous sport.

“We believe this exhilarating and honest narrative will impress and inspire fans around the globe, heightening focus on our NTT IndyCar Series stars and our ultra-competitive racing.”

Round 1 of the 2022 season takes place this weekend on the streets of St Petersburg.