Pye plagued by power steering issues at Winton

Team 18 driver Scott Pye was forced to spend much of this morning on the sidelines during pre-season testing at Winton Motor Raceway.

The #20 Holden ZB Commodore was stifled by power steering issues from the outset.

It’s not an all that unfamiliar problem for the squad, having suffered with it throughout the 2021 Repco Supercars Championship including ending Pye and James Golding’s Bathurst 1000.

Fortunately, by Tuesday afternoon, Team 18 had resolved the issue.

Speaking with Speedcafe.com, Pye said he was happy to have his power steering woes sorted before the opening round of the season next weekend at Sydney Motorsport Park.

“It’s had a lot going on,” Pye, whose Commodore is running in plain black today, told Speedcafe.com.

“We had a crash a couple of years ago in Adelaide and we did a lot of damage which we’ve only just now been able to get on top of. There’s been a full rebuild of the chassis, which is great.

“I’m excited to now go play with something that will hopefully make a bit more sense during the year.

“A huge thanks to Charlie [Schwerkolt, Team 18 owner] for continually investing in the team and he just wants nothing but success.

“He puts everything into it and has given us a good opportunity this year. Between myself, Krusty [engineer Richard Hollway], all the crew, and the fresh car, we’re in for a good season ahead.”

Team 18’s primary drivers Pye and Mark Winterbottom were also joined at Winton by Golding and Michael Caruso, who are expected to continue with the team at this year’s Bathurst 1000.

Caruso signed a two-year co-driver deal starting last season; Golding’s renewal has yet to be formally announced.

Tuesday’s test was attended by the Blanchard Racing Team, Brad Jones Racing, Erebus Motorsport, Grove Racing, Team 18, Tickford Racing, and Walkinshaw Andretti United.