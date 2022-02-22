Mostert keen on Coulthard intel

Chaz Mostert at Winton Motor Raceway. Picture: Ross Gibb
Two-time Bathurst 1000 winner Chaz Mostert is hoping Walkinshaw Andretti United recruit Fabian Coulthard can bring some championship-winning insight to the team.
Coulthard is a veteran of 15 full-time seasons in the main game, including race-winning partnerships with Brad Jones Racing and DJR Team Penske.
After a troubled year with Team Sydney which ended unceremoniously last month, Coulthard today was announced for a plum co-drive at WAU.
Both he and fellow 2022 co-driver Warren Luff were present at the squad’s pre-season test at Winton Motor Raceway today.
And while which co-driver will partner Mostert and Nick Percat hasn’t been announced as yet, Mostert sees a benefit to Coulthard’s inclusion regardless.
“Hopefully he can tell us a couple of secret things from where he’s been at other places and make the package faster and faster,” the #25 primary driver said at Winton.
That of course is most likely in reference to Coulthard’s half-decade at DJR Team Penske, during which time the Ford powerhouse won three drivers’ and three teams’ championships.
Chaz Mostert and Fabian Coulthard at Winton Motor Raceway. Picture: Ross Gibb
WAU has not won a championship since taking the 2009 teams’ title when it was known as the Holden Racing Team.
More broadly on the matter of co-drivers, Mostert said: “It’s awesome, we’ll just have to see what pans out co-driver wise for the year, but we have got two fantastic drivers here at WAU.
“Luffy is a superstar at Bathurst every year he goes there, and obviously you feel a bit sorry for Fabs the way his main game thing ended last year.
“It’s kind of a little bit similar to Lee [Holdsworth, Mostert’s 2021 co-driver] and he is obviously going to use this opportunity to try to get himself a main game seat next year as well.
“We’re super lucky as a team to get both these credentialed drivers.”
