Mostert keen on Coulthard intel

Two-time Bathurst 1000 winner Chaz Mostert is hoping Walkinshaw Andretti United recruit Fabian Coulthard can bring some championship-winning insight to the team.

Coulthard is a veteran of 15 full-time seasons in the main game, including race-winning partnerships with Brad Jones Racing and DJR Team Penske.

After a troubled year with Team Sydney which ended unceremoniously last month, Coulthard today was announced for a plum co-drive at WAU.

Both he and fellow 2022 co-driver Warren Luff were present at the squad’s pre-season test at Winton Motor Raceway today.

And while which co-driver will partner Mostert and Nick Percat hasn’t been announced as yet, Mostert sees a benefit to Coulthard’s inclusion regardless.

“Hopefully he can tell us a couple of secret things from where he’s been at other places and make the package faster and faster,” the #25 primary driver said at Winton.

That of course is most likely in reference to Coulthard’s half-decade at DJR Team Penske, during which time the Ford powerhouse won three drivers’ and three teams’ championships.

WAU has not won a championship since taking the 2009 teams’ title when it was known as the Holden Racing Team.

More broadly on the matter of co-drivers, Mostert said: “It’s awesome, we’ll just have to see what pans out co-driver wise for the year, but we have got two fantastic drivers here at WAU.

“Luffy is a superstar at Bathurst every year he goes there, and obviously you feel a bit sorry for Fabs the way his main game thing ended last year.

“It’s kind of a little bit similar to Lee [Holdsworth, Mostert’s 2021 co-driver] and he is obviously going to use this opportunity to try to get himself a main game seat next year as well.

“We’re super lucky as a team to get both these credentialed drivers.”