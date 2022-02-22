Jones secures short-term sponsor, new look

Brad Jones Racing is set to continue its tradition of rolling sponsors in 2022, this time with fourth-year Repco Supercars Championship campaigner Macauley Jones.

Automotive Superstore has come onboard with Jones for the first two events of the season at Sydney Motorsport Park and Symmons Plains International Raceway.

With it, the team has revealed a bold black and yellow livery for the #96 Holden ZB Commodore.

After two years running under the Blanchard-owned Racing Entitlements Contract via Brad Jones Racing, last season marked Jones’ first as a bonafide Brad Jones Racing driver.

On the verge of his second season under that banner, Jones is keen to improve on what was a tough 2021 campaign.

“2021 was a challenging year with COVID but we had some consistent results in Sydney, and I’ve had a great off-season continuing to work with the Brad Jones Racing team to prepare for 2022,” said Jones.

“We’ve got some fresh faces within the team, some old ones making a return, and to be joining forces with some amazing new sponsors there’s a real feeling 2022 is going to be a good one.”

Automotive Superstore director Babak Sanayei added, “Brad has an amazing track record in the sport, and we have been immediately impressed with the way these guys at BJR do business.

“We’re really looking forward to the partnership, seeing how it can grow throughout the season and 100 percent behind Macca in Car #96.”

For the second straight year Jones will be engineered by Tom Wettenhall.

Jones and team-mates Andre Heimgartner, Bryce Fullwood, and Jack Smith will partake in pre-season testing at Winton Motor Raceway today.