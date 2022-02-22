> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Jones, Fullwood’s BJR liveries

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 22nd February, 2022 - 7:00am

Brad Jones Racing has released the liveries Bryce Fullwood and Macauley Jones will race in, albeit, only briefly.

2022 BJR Livery Launch Car #14 -1
2022 BJR Livery Launch Car #14 -2
2022 BJR Livery Launch Car #14 -3
2022 BJR Livery Launch Car #14 -4
2022 BJR Livery Launch Car #14 -5
2022 BJR Livery Launch Car #96 -1 (1)
2022 BJR Livery Launch Car #96 -2
2022 BJR Livery Launch Car #96 -3
2022 BJR Livery Launch Car #96 -4
2022 BJR Livery Launch Car #96 -5
2022 BJR Livery Launch Car #96 -6
2022 BJR Livery Launch Car #96 -7
2022 BJR Livery Launch Car #96 -8

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]