> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Alpine A522

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 22nd February, 2022 - 4:52am

Check out the livery Alpine will run during the 2022 Formula 1 season as the squad reveals a demo car as the all-new A522 gets prepared for testing in Spain.

bee8eb98-0a91-bfc3-433b-f46d46986092
d6d3ba02-67dc-2802-c99d-4df80bd760a9
28542b74-b7b9-ccac-b5d6-3233d1b382b5
188ce978-f8d7-6da8-ad46-02c635c20915
7-2022 - BWT Alpine F1 Team - Launch A522 - Blue single seater
8-2022 - BWT Alpine F1 Team - Launch A522 - Blue single seater
9-2022 - BWT Alpine F1 Team - Launch A522 - Blue single seater
10-2022 - BWT Alpine F1 Team - Launch A522 - Blue single seater
11-2022 - BWT Alpine F1 Team - Launch A522 - Blue single seater
12-2022 - BWT Alpine F1 Team - Launch A522 - Blue single seater
6-2022 - BWT Alpine F1 Team - Launch A522 - Blue single seater

 

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]