Bagnaia signs new Ducati deal

Francesco Bagnaia will remain at the Ducati Lenovo Team until at least the end of the 2024 MotoGP world championship after inking a contract extension.

The 2018 Moto2 winner was the form rider of the back end of last season, winning four of the final six grands prix to secure overall runner-up status.

It was a grand climax to his first year in factory Ducati colours, which has done enough to convince both parties before a racing lap is even turned in 2023 that his mid-term future is on a Desmosedici.

Ducati had previously flagged its intentions to make an announcement regarding Bagnaia during Round 1 at Qatar on March 4-6.

The announcement comes at a time when speculation swirls around where the likes of world champions Joan Mir and Fabio Quartararo may end up next year.

“Being a Ducati rider in MotoGP has always been my dream, and knowing that I can continue with the Ducati Lenovo Team for another two seasons makes me happy and proud,” said Bagnaia.

“I have found a serene environment in the factory team: I feel very much in tune with my team and know that we can do great things together.

“Now I can only concentrate on doing well in this championship. A big thank you to Claudio [Domenicali], Gigi [Dall’Igna], Paolo [Ciabatti], Davide [Tardozzi] and all the Ducati Corse staff.

“I’ll try to repay their trust with my results on the track!”

Ducati Corse general manager Dall’Igna said he was “delighted” to have come to terms with the 25-year-old Italian.

“Since he arrived at Ducati in 2019 [via Pramac Racing], ‘Pecco’ has shown great talent and the ability to interpret our Desmosedici GP very well, adapting to ride it in any condition,” said Dall’Igna.

“He did it, especially in the last season, during which he had significant growth and got to play for the world title.

“The way he managed the races at Aragón, Misano, Portimão and Valencia, scoring four fantastic victories, is proof of his maturity as a rider.

“With these great qualities, we are sure that he has the potential to aim for the title with us.”

Bagnaia’s team-mate Jack Miller’s current contract expires at the end of this year.