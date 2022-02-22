Alonso enthused ahead of 2022 F1 season

Fernando Alonso is enthusiastic heading into the 2022 Formula 1 season following Alpine’s livery reveal.

The Spaniard was joined by team-mate Esteban Ocon and reserve driver Oscar Piastri in Paris to unveil the new colours.

Initially shown off in Alpine’s traditional blue, an alternate livery was then uncovered showcasing the pink of title sponsor BWT.

The Austrian company has switched its allegiance to the Anglo-French team after backing Aston Martin in 2021.

The pink livery will be raced by the team in Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix.

Under the skin, which shows the expected changes in line with the sport’s revised regulations, there is a revised power unit.

Among the developments is a new MGU-H system which the team claims to be both lighter and more efficient than the previous unit.

Together with repackaging work, it marks an important change with engine development set to be frozen until the end of the 2025 season.

Having returned to F1 for these regulations, which were delayed by a season, two-time world champion Alonso is enthused by what he’s seen.

“It’s good to be back and I’ve been working hard to be ready for the new season,” he said.

“The build-up has been a long time coming after the rule change was delayed due to the pandemic.

“The car looks fantastic with the new regulations in place and I like the new livery.

“We have a new engine and we’re confident we had a good development in place for this new generation of car.

“We won’t know where everyone stands until Bahrain, but we’re excited to take the car for its first spin in testing this week.

“I hope the new regulations have worked and we get more exciting wheel to wheel racing this year.”

Ocon added: “I’m very excited, of course, to not only see the A522 for the first time but to drive it for the first time this week.

“It’s always a privilege to drive a new Formula 1 car for the first time as you know all the hard work that has gone on behind the scenes at both factories in Enstone and Viry from all of the many talented people working in the different departments there.

“That feeling and responsibility is truly unique and very special.

“I feel prepared, I feel ready physically, so let’s hit the track and see what we’ve got in our hands this year!”

The 2022 Formula 1 season gets going with pre-season testing on Wednesday, though Alpine is set to take to the Barcelona circuit on Tuesday to shakedown the actual A522.