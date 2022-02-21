> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Kristoffersson’s lunge to steal Desert X Prix win

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 21st February, 2022 - 9:48am

Watch the decisive pass of the Extreme E season-opener as Molly Taylor’s former team, Rosberg X Racing, took victory.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]