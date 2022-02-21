The special meaning behind Jacobson’s new number

PremiAir Racing’s Garry Jacobson has explained the significance behind the number he’ll carry in his fourth Supercars Championship season.

In his three campaigns to date, Jacobson has carried #3 (Kelly Racing), #35 (Matt Stone Racing), and #22 (Team Sydney).

Now, having joined the championship’s newest team, PremiAir Racing, Jacobson has been given the opportunity by team boss Peter Xiberras to choose his own number.

That will see the Shepparton driver sport #76, a special tribute to his father.

“My father Peter Jacobson, had a lot of success in his speedway career, racing in A-Modified Production and was very well respected from competitors and fans who knew of him in every state in the country,” Jacobson explained.

“Over the years in my motorsport career, there was always one thing that meant a lot to me that I had never had the chance to do and that was to represent my father’s racing number.

“I’ve always wanted to use #76 but it never quite worked out. Either another driver was already using it, or the team owner was running a number that was special to them that had its own unique meaning and history to it that I needed to respect.

“This year, Peter Xiberras rang me and asked what number I wanted to run. No team owner has ever given me that option before. I was shocked but also very humbled he did that. So, I didn’t need to think twice.

“This year for the first time in my motorsport career I can finally represent my father’s number on track. It’s a very special moment to me and my family and I can’t wait to finally say ‘Car #76 in pitlane’ for the first time on the radio driving into the pits.”

Jacobson will carry backing from Subway Australia at Sydney Motorsport Park and Symmons Plains International Raceway.

Team-mate Chris Pither will be sponsored by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners for the season’s duration.

PremiAir Racing will have its first on-track outing at Queensland Raceway on Wednesday, February 23.