Team 18 reveals revised Winterbottom livery

Team 18 has revealed the livery which Mark Winterbottom will campaign in the 2022 Repco Supercars Championship.

Irwin Tools has returned for its fourth campaign with the 2015 Supercars champion, continuing a long-standing relationship with Team 18.

GALLERY: Irwin Racing #18 Holden ZB Commodore

Last year, Winterbottom equalled his best result in the drivers’ championship with the team, claiming 10th.

In yet another season where he went without seeing the podium, the veteran was a top 10 finisher on 15 occasions.

Team boss Charlie Schwerkolt knows just how hungry Winterbottom is to earn silverware for the Car #18 crew.

“We are so proud to represent Irwin Racing and Bunnings Trade for our fourth year in succession and to take the cover off our 2022 livery which looks the business,” said Schwerkolt.

“We have enjoyed our partnership with Irwin Tools together with Bunnings Warehouse and it’s been growing from strength to strength each year.

“It’s exciting to welcome back our major partners in Fuchs Lubricants, Century Batteries, Hino Trucks and Seiko, as well as all our new and returning sponsors.

“Frosty is hungry to get back to the top, I can see it in his eyes and we’re all ultra-committed to get there.

“We haven’t thought about Gen3 yet, we’re fully focused on improving our package this year and fighting for podiums and strong finishes.

“It’s been a busy off-season for the hard-working crew at Team 18 and they’re all pumped to get back on track and provide the best package we can for our drivers to get out there and perform at their best.”

Team 18 will be on-track at Winton Motor Raceway tomorrow for pre-season testing.

Winterbottom will be joined by team-mate Scott Pye, who will pilot the sister #20 Holden ZB Commodore.