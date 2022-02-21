Smith has ‘very clear goals in mind’ for 2022

Jack Smith has foreshadowed his intentions as the covers come off his 2022 Repco Supercars Championship challenger.

It’s been a slow start to life in the main game for the 2017 Super3 Series winner, who is still searching for his first top 20 end-of-year championship position.

But he’s offered something of a warning to expect progress in his third full-time season.

“Heading into a new season it’s a great chance to double down on what we want to achieve this year and I have some very clear goals in mind as to where we’d like to be running,” said the 22-year-old.

Smith will remain in SCT Logistics colours this year, albeit with a tweaked livery for his #4. Other backers include Liberty, Randstad, Velocity Truck Centres, WashIt Australia, Gemco Rail and Huski Construction.

“We have a really tightknit operation within BJR and having the consistent support of our great group of sponsors and of course the fans is what drives us,” he continued.

“We’re all hoping to be able to get in some good, quality racing this season.

“We’ve all been working really hard in the off-season and we’re looking forward to converting that preparation into some consistent results.”

Smith is the second BJR driver to have their 2022 Supercars Championship livery unveiled, following Andre Heimgartner (R&J Batteries) on Saturday.

Designs for team-mates Bryce Fullwood and Macauley Jones’ ZB Commodores are still to be released.

The BJR fleet will complete pre-season testing at Winton Motor Raceway tomorrow.